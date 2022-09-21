With the handful of narrow losses last season, there are a number of games the Cal Golden Bears would have liked to have had back, games that could have flipped outcomes with a play here or there.

But perhaps the most frustrating one for the Bears on that 2021 slate was being the only team to lose to Arizona all season -- a 10-3 COVID-fueled setback in Tucson that handed head coach Jedd Fisch the lone victory of his first season at the helm.

As Cal fans surely remember, the Bears were missing more than two dozen players who tested positive that week, including starting QB Chase Garbers, three starting offensive linemen, several key defensive players, not to mention multiple assistant coaches.

The teams meet again Saturday, this time in Berkeley, and a lot has changed on both sides -- beyond the COVID circumstances.

Cal enters the weekend 2-1, perhaps still stinging from the 24-17 loss at Notre Dame that ended with a Hail Mary in and out of the hands. Arizona, meanwhile, is also 2-1 and looks like it's taken a step in its rebuild, beating San Diego State (38-20) and reigning FCS national champion North Dakota State (31-28) while losing 39-17 to Mississippi State.

Both teams have new starting quarterbacks this time around, as Washington State transfer Jayden de Laura has boosted the Wildcats offense while Purdue transfer Jack Plummer continues to settle in for the Bears.

Arizona has won the last six meetings in the series going back to 2010, so this is a big one for Cal as it looks to make a climb up the Pac-12 standings this year.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday at California Memorial Stadium with the game televised on Pac-12 Network.

To set the stage for the conference opener, let's take a closer look at the matchup with the Wildcats.