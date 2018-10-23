Cal's depth chart is out for the week, and we're looking at some of the changes that the Cal staff has made to it with the Washington game upcoming, as the depth chart reflects more of what was seen against Oregon State.

- First, with Mike Saffell out, Ryan Gibson has been bumped up to the starter at the position, though Valentino Daltoso could still play there as well, with Pat Mekari potentially playing LG and Will Craig holding down left tackle.

- Kanawai Noa is still listed as the backup at the X spot in addition to being the starter in the slot.

- Ben Skinner makes his first appearance on the depth chart, as Brandon Singleton was out for Saturday's game.

- Chase Garbers is now listed as the first quarterback with the 'AND' designation

- Defensively, Rusty Becker is officially the starter at one defensive end spot, where he'd been starting the previous two weeks. Tevin Paul got moved behind Luc Bequette, but will be playing a hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker role like he has been since the BYU game.

- Same goes for Chinedu Udeogu, who has actually been moved to an outside linebacker spot, ahead of Joseph Ogunbanjo at the position.

- Same starting linebacker core though, with Rambo, Weaver, Kunaszyk and Funches there.

- At safety, Trey Turner is now the primary backup to Jaylinn Hawkins, after playing well in relief of Hawkins against Oregon State. Turner racked up 10 tackles, 2 TFLs, and a sack after Hawkins went out with a targeting penalty.

- Special Teams remains unchanged, as Nikko Remigio will remain the punt returner going forward.