GoldenBearReport.com

With the Rivals partnership with PFF, we're taking a look at the top 20 graded players on each side of the ball (with 10 or more snaps taken) from Saturday afternoon's contest against Idaho State.

* Bennett is listed as having played only nine snaps. We're not entirely sure that's correct, but it's right at the line of where we'll throw him in.

Analysis

Garbers is ranked as the highest rated player on offense for the second week in a row, owing to his passing ability. He did complete 80% of his passes, but the way he did it, using his feet to find clear passing lanes and opening up plays for receivers helped his case. The interception that he threw wasn't counted against him, and the redshirt freshman showed why the Bears made him the starter going into BYU. He was 4-6 on passes 20+ yards downfield, with 86 yards, 3 TDs and 1 INT



Dancy showed some of his elusiveness that the media got to see during fall camp in his 25 reps, with his 11 runs totaling 80 yards, piling up 63 yards after contact with nine avoided tackles.

Mike Saffell came away as the highest graded offensive lineman, thanks to being the highest graded starter as a run-blocker (most apparent during Dancy's TD, where he got to the second level to try and annihilate a linebacker), and not allowing a single pressure in the pass blocking game. Patrick Mekari graded higher as a pass blocker, and both Valentino Daltoso and Jake Curhan got dinged for allowing two pressures each.

Ian Bunting graded highest among TEs (with 10 reps, Jake Ashton technically graded higher), thanks to catching every target thrown his way.

Highest Grades:

Passing: Garbers 91.2

Pass Blocking: Patrick Mekari, 86.4

Running: Marcel Dancy, 83.5

Run Blocking: Bennett 79.8