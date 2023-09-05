Brian Driscoll has become an important piece of the Cal offensive line, and he again showed why in Saturday's game against North Texas. The redshirt junior from San Diego moved over to center after starting the contest against North Texas as the Bears' left guard.

When starting center Matthew Cindric went down with an injury, Driscoll stepped in and helped the team finish with 669 yards of offense including 357 yards rushing against the Mean Green.

Tuesday, Driscoll as voted as the Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week by conference media members.

He was one of only two Cal offensive players to remain on the field for more than 80 snaps in Saturday's win finishing with 83 snaps played. Fellow offensive lineman T.J. Session was the other.

Driscoll spent the entirety of spring ball at the center position for the Bears while Cindric rehabilitated from an injury, so moving over one spot on the line Saturday wasn't a big ask for the Bears offensive lineman.

Still, it was an important move to make with Cal already dealing with an injury to starting quarterback Sam Jackson V earlier in the game. Despite those key losses against UNT, the Bears were able to keep the ball moving in the 58-21 road win.

Driscoll was the only Cal offensive lineman to start all 12 games in 2022 with three games played at left guard and the other nine at center.

Tuesday, head coach Justin Wilcox said "we'll see" regarding the chances of Cindric getting back on the field this week for Cal's matchup against Auburn meaning Driscoll could again be called into action as the team's starting center.

The 6-foot-4 lineman is the first Cal player to win the award since Ben Coleman in Week 4 of the season last year.

The Bears host Auburn at 7:30 p.m. PT on Saturday in the home opener at Memorial Stadium.