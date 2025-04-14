Cal RB Jaydn Ott enters the transfer portal

After declaring that he’d indeed return to Berkeley for his senior season at the end of last season, Cal running back Jaydn Ott has had a change of heart tossing his name into the transfer portal on Monday.

Ott will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next destination. He's one of four Cal running backs that have either entered or have been reported to be entering the portal on Monday.

Ott had a breakout sophomore season, posting 1,315 yards rushing yards on 245 carries and scoring 12 touchdowns. He also added 25 receptions for 169 yards and two touchdown catches that season.

Last season was marred with injuries, leading to his dismal numbers as a junior: 385 yards on 116 carries and four touchdowns.

Originally, Ott committed to Oregon, but ultimately picked Cal over Colorado, Oregon State, Wisconsin, and USC.

Ott was a four-star running back out of Bishop Gorman (Nev.) in 2022. He amassed 2,236 yards in 30 touchdowns in high school.