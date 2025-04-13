Cal adds key commitment from Delaware transfer forward John Camden

Cal entered the portal season needing to add some size to the lineup. Sunday, Mark Madsen received some good news following a visit for Delaware power forward John Camden.

Upon spending the weekend in Berkeley, the 6-foot-8, 220-pound senior announced his commitment to the Bears to become the fifth portal addition for Madsen's program since the end of the season.

The Pennsylvania native is coming off a stellar season for the Fightin' Blue Hens in which he led the team in scoring (16.8), rebounds (5.5) and 3-pointers (96) plus was second on the team with 2.1 assists per game.

Camden's ability as a 3-point shooter could provide the Bears with a big boost in an area where they struggled this season. As a team, Cal shot just 31.5% from beyond the arch. Of the six players who attempted at least 50 3-pointers in the 2024-25 season, all but one shot below 35%.

The Downingtown, Pennsylvania native was ranked by Rivals as a three-star recruit and a member of the Rivals150 (No. 122 overall) in the 2021 class. Camden signed with Memphis out of Brewster Academy in New Hampshire and played one game for another former NBA player in Penny Hardaway before missing the rest of his freshman season because of a foot injury.

He then moved on to Virginia Tech for two seasons where he played in 37 games before making Delaware his home this season.

Camden's return the ACC will come with the Bears who have continued to retool the roster amid plenty of offseason change once again. Cal lost two key forwards following the season with BJ Omot and Joshua Ola-Joseph opting to enter the portal leaving room for a versatile player like Camden, who will have one season of eligibility left with the Bears.

He joins guards Dai Dai Ames (Virginia), Justin Pippen (Michigan) and Nolan Dorsey (Campbell) plus big man Milos Ilic (Loyola Maryland) as the transfer additions for Madsen this spring.