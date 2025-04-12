WATCH: Justin Wilcox reflects on spring ball following Cal's showcase

Cal wrapped up spring practice on Saturday as the Bears held their annual showcase in front of fans at California Memorial Stadium. The team will now head into the rest of the offseason with some direction after working in several new elements after Justin Wilcox made sweeping changes to his team in the winter months.

Saturday, was the culmination of a 15-practice schedule that gave Wilcox and his staff an opportunity to evaluate where things stand with the current group ahead of the summer months.

After the showcase, Wilcox spoke with reporters about what he saw Saturday, his overarching takeaways from the last month and much more.