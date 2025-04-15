Impact analysis: Running back Jaydn Ott leaving Cal for Oklahoma

Jaydn Ott is headed to Oklahoma. It's not what Cal fans believed would be the case Saturday when the senior running back suited up for the Bears in their spring showcase at California Memorial Stadium.

However, it is the reality. Ott inked with the Sooners on Tuesday after entering the transfer portal on Monday sealing his three-year career with the Bears. Ott saw his numbers take a dip in the 2024 season as injuries hampered his junior season.

Ott, a former four-star recruit, injured his ankle in the season opener against UC Davis after scoring two touchdowns and struggled to regain his for most of the season. Eventually he was able to get back on track in the LA Bowl with a season-high 84 yards rushing but still failed to break the 100-yard mark at any point in his 10 appearances in 2024.

This spring Ott returned to form earning him plenty of praise from his head coach Justin Wilcox, teammates and staff. He began to look like the version of himself that fans saw account for 1,628 all-purpose yards and 15 total touchdowns in 2023.

"That's as good as he's looked in a long, long time," Wilcox said alluding to a jump cut Ott made in a practice earlier this month. "It's really exciting. I think he feels better and feels good. He sure looks like it. So, that's exciting."