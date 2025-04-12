WATCH: Cal QBs, ILB Hunter Barth review Saturday's spring showcase

Cal spring ball is in the books following Saturday's spring showcase at California Memorial Stadium. The Bears held their 15th practice of the spring to culminate a month of work for the team as Justin Wilcox and his staff worked in a number of new pieces in recent weeks.

None of the top three quarterbacks had gone through spring football at Cal ahead of the last month, so it was a new experience for that group that consists of Ohio State transfer Devin Brown, redshirt freshman EJ Caminong and freshman early enrollee Jaron Sagapolutele.

After Saturday's showcase they each spoke with reporters about their experience over the last month and what they will take with them into summer workouts.

Inside linebacker Hunter Barth represented the defense in the post-practice interviews to provide the perspective from his side of the ball following a spring of change for the Bears and the linebacker unit.

Watch each of their interviews below: