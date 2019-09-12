Cal men's basketball has released their schedule in full, along with TV times for the entirety of the year. 20 games from Cal's schedule will be on the Pac-12 Network, 7 on the ESPN family of networks and one on Fox Sports One.

FULL SCHEDULE HERE

The schedule is highlighted by a trip to New York to play Duke and one of Texas or Georgetown in the 2K Classic, a trip across the Bay Bridge to the new Chase Center for a December 21st tilt against Boston College in the Al Attles Classic.

Cal returns six scholarship players from a year ago, with multi-game starters G Paris Austin, G Juhwan Harris-Dyson, G Matt Bradley, F Jacobi Gordon, F Grant Anticevich and F Andre Kelly all returning.

Joining them are six newcomers:

- Texas A&M-Corpus Christi grad transfer Kareem South

- C Lars Thiemann, who played with Germany's U20 team

- G Joel Brown, who played with Canada's U19 team

- F Dimitrios Klonaras, who played with Greece's U16 team in 2017

- F Kuany Kuany, from Prolific Prep in Napa

- F DJ Thorpe, from Lake Travis, Texas

From the Cal release:

The Golden Bears officially tip off the season at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5 against Pepperdine in Haas Pavilion and live on Pac-12 Bay Area, with nearly every non-conference tilt televised on the league networks. Both of Cal’s championship round games at the 2K Empire Classic benefiting Wounded Warrior Project at Madison Square Garden will be carried by the ESPN family of networks.

Four weekend afternoon games highlight the Bears’ nine-game conference home game slate, with Stanford, Oregon State, Arizona State and Utah all tipping off in Berkeley before 4 p.m. Meanwhile, UCLA and USC will not visit Haas Pavilion this season, while the Bears will not travel to the Arizona schools due to the annual conference rotation,

Cal begins its 18-game conference loop on Thursday, Jan. 2 at Stanford (8 p.m.), airing live on ESPN2/U.

The following week, the Bears begin a trio of games set to air on the Pac-12 Networks. Conference home action begins with Washington State on Thursday, Jan. 9 (7:30 p.m.), followed by Washington on Saturday, Jan. 11 (5 p.m.).

A Thursday, Jan. 16 tilt at USC, scheduled for 7:30 p.m., will also air on the Pac-12 Networks, while Cal’s Sunday, Jan. 19 game at UCLA (5 p.m.) will be televised on ESPNU.

Cal’s second rivalry game with the Cardinal takes place on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. in Haas Pavilion, airing on ESPNU. The Bears remain home for another pair of Pac-12 foes, hosting Oregon on Thursday, Jan. 30 (6 p.m.) and Oregon State on Saturday, Feb. 1 (1 p.m.). Both games will be carried on Pac-12 Network.

The Bears meet their Mountain school opponents for the first time in 2020, heading to Colorado for a Thursday, Feb. 6 contest (5 p.m.) and Utah on Saturday, Feb. 8 (5 p.m.) with another pair of back-to-back games on the Pac-12 Network.

Next up, Cal welcomes Arizona on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m., live on FS1, before rounding out the weekend against Arizona State on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. on ESPNU.

Cal completes its series against the Washington programs with a trip to the Evergreen State that begins on Wednesday, Feb. 19 against the Cougars in Pullman at 7 p.m., followed by the Huskies on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. Both contests will be televised on the Pac-12 Networks.

The Bears wrap up the month of February at home, hosting Colorado on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. on the Pac-12 Networks. The home finale is set for Saturday, Feb. 29 against Utah at 3 p.m. on the Pac-12 Networks.

The regular season concludes with a trip to the Oregon schools, starting with Oregon and Thursday, March 5 (8 p.m.), live on ESPN2/U, and ending with Oregon State on Saturday, March 7 (1:30 p.m.) on Pac-12 Network.



