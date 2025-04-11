WATCH: Cal co-DCs Vic So'oto and Terrence Brown discuss their new roles

Cal finalized its defensive coaching staff on Thursday by naming outside linebackers coach Vic So'oto and defensive backs coach Terrence Brown as the new co-defensive coordinators for the Bears as Justin Wilcox heads into his ninth season at the helm in Berkeley.

Both coaches are going into their fourth seasons with the Bears but have quickly been able to move up the ranks and now have more duties on their plates heading into the fall.

So'oto has served as Cal's special teams coordinator for a couple seasons now, so he is used to having added responsibilities. However, he still became emotional when discussing the meaning of his latest promotion following Friday's practice as he steps into an expanded role with the Bears in the upcoming season.

Brown has been on a fast track this offseason after being promoted to passing game coordinator just before the start of spring practice before Thursday's developments that moved him into an even bigger role on the defensive side of the ball.

Friday, the fourth-year Cal assistant also spoke about the significance of his rise up the coaching ranks, what he hopes to bring to the role, how he'll work alongside the other staff members and more.