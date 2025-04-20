Cal lands productive edge rusher TJ Bush Jr. with transfer commitment

TJ Bush Jr., who starred for Liberty the last two seasons while totaling 16.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in that time, announced his transfer commitment to the Bears on Sunday.

Cal has added a defensive end whose career trajectory has been on a sharp incline each of the last two years.

Bush was a three-star prospect out of Woodbridge, Virginia, and made an immediate impact as a true freshman at Liberty during the 2023 season, starting all 14 games while racking up 32 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 5 pass deflections while landing a spot on the FWAA Freshman All-American team.

The 6-foot-3, 263-pound edge rusher took his production to another level as a sophomore, ranking second on the team with 58 tackles while setting career-highs with 9.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks along with 4 pass deflections. He played 649 defensive snaps as a mainstay on the field for the Flames.

Now, Bush will look to show his talent translates to the ACC as he comes to Cal with two years of eligibility remaining.

Bush is the third transfer addition in this post-spring cycle for the Bears, joining fellow edge rusher Chris Victor (Chattanooga) and wide receiver Quaron Adams (South Dakota).