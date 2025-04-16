Chattanooga DE Chris Victor announces transfer commitment to Cal

When asked Saturday what the expectations would be for his team once the spring transfer window opened up this week, Cal head coach Justin Wilcox simply said, "busy."

It didn't take long for the Bears to add their first piece of the spring. Wednesday, as the portal opened, Cal landed a commitment from Chattanooga defensive end Chris Victor following a visit.

The graduate transfer was able to enter the portal on April 9 allowing him time to make it out to Berkeley for a visit leading to his announcement Wednesday morning.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound edge rusher from Jacksonville, Florida, who began his career at Mississippi Valley State, accounted for 54 tackles and a team-high 12.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks last season with the Mocs.

His addition helps address a need for the Bears, who are looking to replace the production lost following a big 2024 for the outside linebacker group under Vic So'oto. Xavier Carlton, who was sixth on the team with 47 tackles and led the Bears with 9 sacks last season, has exhausted his eligibility while fellow outside linebacker David Reese moved on to play at Syracuse following the season.

Those departures have left a big hole at the position outside of junior Ryan McCulloch, who figures to be the focal point of the group heading into the fall. The Bears added several outside linebackers this offseason including former Rivals100 recruit Jayden Wayne and four-star junior college prospect John Gayer.

Still, the group had an inconsistent spring leaving Cal with a need for an impact player at the position. Victor will join the group at Cal that had seven scholarship players on the spring roster.

The spring transfer portal window will remain open through April 25 giving players their final opportunity to leave their current programs ahead of the summer and training camp. The Bears added 19 scholarship transfers from four-year programs during the winter.