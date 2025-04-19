South Dakota WR Quaron Adams announces transfer commitment to Cal

Cal has made a habit of finding its way back to players in recent years. Quaron Adams is the next one in line. The South Dakota transfer receiver was pursued by the Bears out of high school before he ultimately found his way to Iowa State.

Last season, the 5-foot-7, 175-pound speedster had a breakout campaign with 18 catches for 543 yards receiving and 5 touchdowns. He also rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown.

In Adams, the Bears add a big-play threat to the receiver group after he produced an average of 30.2 yards per catch in 2024. His best catch came on a 71-yard connection against UC Davis late in the season while he also had 70-yard run against Tarleton State the week before.

Those were just two of the explosive plays for the Phoenix, Arizona native who played at Chandler High School. His best showing came against Indiana State in early November when he had two big touchdown catches that accounted for 133 yards.

Adams is the second addition from the transfer portal for the Bears this spring following the recent addition of Chattanooga edge rusher Chris Victor this week.

He is the third receiver the Bears have added this offseason joining UNLV transfer inside receiver Jacob De Jesus and Arkansas transfer Dazmin James, both of whom just wrapped up their first spring at Cal.

Adams was a three-star recruit out of Chandler High School in the 2022 class who added offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon and Kansas in addition to the Bears before he ultimately decided to move away from the West to play for the Cyclones.

In two seasons in Ames, Adams did not get an opportunity to see the field after redshirting in 2022 and not making any appearances before transferring following the 2023 season.

Adams will have two seasons of remaining eligibility with the Bears.