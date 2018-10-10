A lot of what Justin Wilcox tells his team is to never be too high, never be too low, and when asked about potentially having more of a sense of urgency towards a win, coming off two straight losses, Wilcox had this to say. "You have to have a sense of urgency all the time," Wilcox said, "the way we practice, no matter what our record is, our expectations on how they practice on a Wednesday are the same. You wouldn't notice it in meetings or anything like that. That's the expectation, we want to win. Everything we do is in order to win the game on Saturday. We haven't done well enough to do that the last two weeks, so we give them solutions in the meetings , and we practice with great effort, intensity and focus, and they have." That's what has had to happen for Wilcox's squad as they go into a matchup with a UCLA team that every single coach and player has said is better than their record of 0-5. Within that knowledge is familiarity. Cal's pretty familiar with Jerry Azzinaro, their defensive line coach a year ago, and Wilcox noted that the players on this team know UCLA's players "Our guys know a lot of those players," Wilcox said, "They played against them in high school, they know how talented they are , they know what kind of coaching staff they have." "I see tremendous growth," defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter added in talking about the UCLA offense, "you go from game one to last week against a really good Washington team, I see tremendous improvement, particularly from the quarterback, which is understandable. He's a freshman, and every week, he's getting more confident, and I think they're understanding who their playmakers are as they go along."

Tartabull Set to Start

Starting safety Jaylinn Hawkins is out for the first half of the UCLA due to a late targeting penalty against Arizona on the final onside kick. In his place will be Quentin Tartabull, a redshirt senior who's been through injuries and coaching changes to make an impact, opening 2017 as the starter at a safety spot while also starting against Idaho State earlier this season. "Quentin played quite a bit for us last year and there's a lot of guys playing at a high level at that position," Wilcox said. "He hasn't gotten as many opportunities, but he has done a great job on special teams. Just really been impressed with how he's approached the season, his meeting room work, and he was banged up a couple weeks ago. He's a tough guy, he loves all this, and we really appreciate the attitude he brings." DeRuyter took it a step further in his praise of Tartabull. "Q's been the same guy since we've been here," DeRuyter said, "very physical, he's been making all kinds of plays, he was probably our special teams MVP. Before J-Hawk had the penalty, we were looking for roles to get him on the field last week. We were working him as an outside linebacker in certain personnel groupings. He's a guy we have a lot of confidence in, and this is his opportunity. We live in a next man up sport, and he's ready to go." With that, Tartabull's been someone who Gerald Alexander has had to tell to slow down and not hit as hard during practice, but his contributions in that regard will be appreciated in slowing down UCLA's growing attack. Other Note: - With the RBs, Marcel Dancy is available, per Wilcox, along with Chris Brown Jr to back up Patrick Laird

Other Thoughts on UCLA