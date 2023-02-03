Cal will spend the remainder of the season without its leading scorer. Junior guard Devin Askew required surgery this week to repair a sports hernia, and it will cost him the remaining games in the 2022-23 season.

Askew had been averaging a team-high 15.5 points this season before Wednesday's surgery. He played in 13 games during his first year with the Bears and also contributed with 3.4 rebounds and 3 assists during the Bears 3-19 season.

Losing Askew's production puts Cal head coach Mark Fox in yet another difficult position this season as his team will have to finish out the season without its most productive player.

"I am disappointed for Devin because he loves to play," Fox said in a statement provided by the program. "Our team will rally again to support him in recovery. We are encouraged that the procedure went well and he will make a full recovery in time to have a full offseason."

The Bears' first game since the news was released about Askew did not go well as Cal dropped its Thursday night matchup with Colorado, 59-46.

Askew missed eight games this season for various reasons, and he last took the floor for the Bears on Jan. 22 in a game against Oregon State.

He previously played at both Kentucky and Texas.

Askew is expected to make a full recovery allowing him to return to the team next season.

The former four-star recruit began his career at Kentucky before making the move to Texas and now Berkeley.