Today we're 93 days out from Cal's opener against UC Davis, and we're putting the spotlight on number 93, defensive lineman Luc Bequette

Bequette became one of the most important pieces of the Cal defense in 2018. Bequette became the Bears ironman on the defensive line, a relative rarity in this day and age, as teams rotate defensive lineman more frequently.

That’s not the case with the Little Rock, Arkansas native. Bequette was originally considered a ‘tweener’ by Tim DeRuyter when the new staff came in. That perceived weakness turned into a strength, as Bequette bounced between the four and five technique defensive end spot in the base 3-4 to the defensive tackle spot in the 2-4-5 nickel packages. That versatility earned Bequette a ton of playing time in 2018, and why he’s one of the most important players returning on defense in 2019.

Bequette is listed as a redshirt senior, but as DeRuyter has mentioned in past interviews, he would be eligible for a sixth year if he so chose.

Bequette in 2018:

PFF Grade: 78.3 (sixth among regular Cal starters, eighth in the conference, sixth among returning interior defensive linemen)

Reps taken: 670 (second among returning interior defensive linemen in the Pac-12)

Stats: 49 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 blocked kick

The reps disparity between Bequette and the rest of the defensive line is immense, as the closest player who primarily played on the defensive line was Zeandae Johnson (363 reps). Bequette stayed on the field, occupied space, and continually played at a high level throughout 2018.

Best game of 2018: USC

Stats: 8 tackles (6 Solo), 2.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Bequette's best game came when the Bears relied on their defense to a 15-14 win over USC. USC started a new right tackle that week in Jalen McKenzie, and Bequette had the upper hand in that matchup, leading to the two sacks.

His biggest play of the night wasn't either one of those sacks, but the forced fumble. As USC drove toward a score at the end of the first half, Bequette stripped Amon-Ra St. Brown on a screen, Cal recovered, and kept it to a two score game at the half.

Bequette won Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance against the Trojans.

Why He’s Important Going into 2019:

As with anything on the defensive side of the ball, Bequette is valuable for his experience, durability, and his adaptability. He serves in a variety of roles for Justin Wilcox and Tim DeRuyter's defense both inside and out. He can stop the run. He can rush the passer. He can be a mentor for some of the young, incoming talent, like Brett Johnson and Ben Coleman.

The Cal defense will be different in 2019 due to personnel, which means Bequette's role will slightly change. With the return of Cam Goode to the outside linebacker spot, Cal has a stronger group at what DeRuyter calls the 'glory position.' That means Bequette will be called on to do a bit more of the dirty work of occupying blocks and being a run stopper. He's proven to be capable in this role, and should continue to be a key piece of strong Cal defense in 2019.