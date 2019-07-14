This edition of the Cal Football Countdown is going to take a turn back to an article here late last year. In the space between Cal's final game of the regular season and the bowl game, I took a look at the weighted star averages of each position group

By that, I took the rep counts of everyone on offense, multiplied it by star rating, add those together, then divide by the total number of snaps.

That produced interesting results, with running back having the team low with a .26 weighted star average (mainly due to former walk-on Patrick Laird leading the charge) and quarterback leading the team with a 3.96 (thanks to former four stars Chase Garbers and Brandon McIlwain).

Today, we're looking at the projected starters on offense, and the projected weighted star average of the position groups.

Quarterback

Projected Starter: Chase Garbers (four stars as a recruit)

Projected Weighted Star Average: 4

Garbers is likely to start come August 31st, but his primary backup is Devon Modster, another former four star. The two of them will likely take almost all the QB reps in 2019



Running Back

Players in Running to start: Chris Brown, Marcel Dancy, Deshawn Collins

Projected Weighted Star Average: 2.2

Brown may end up being the leader of the group (a former three star), but he'll be pushed by Dancy (a former walk-on) and Collins (a two-star junior college recruit).

Wide Receiver

Likely Starters: Jordan Duncan, Nikko Remigio, Trevon Clark

Projected Weighted Star Average: 3.5

Weighted Star Average in 2018: 3.55

Duncan and Remigio are both former four stars, along with Michigan transfer Kekoa Crawford. Clark was a three star out of El Camino, joining Jeremiah Hawkins and Makai Polk in that regard. Monroe Young, a former two-star, will press for playing time as well.

Tight End

Likely Starter: McCallan Castles

Projected Weighted Star Average: 2

Weighted Star Average in 2018: 2.17

Castles stands to play a lot (as a former 3 star), but last year saw plenty of different tight ends taking reps. Gavin Reinwald (a former 2-star) and Collin Moore (former walk-on at QB), should see some time, along with freshman Elijah Mojarro (former 3-star)

Offensive Line

Likely Starters: Will Craig, Gentle Williams, Mike Saffell, Valentino Daltoso, Jake Curhan

Projected weighted star average: 2.5

Weighted Star Average in 2018: 1.69

The offensive line makes a jump up in star average, as two guys who played a ton in Addison Ooms (former walk-on) and Pat Mekari (former two-star), are gone and replaced by Craig (four-star) and Saffell (three-star). You have another former three star in Jake Curhan, along with a two-star (Williams) and former walk-on (Daltoso) rounding out the group. Matt Cindric (former three-star) should press for time as well.