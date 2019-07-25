Now that the customary media day has been completed -- Trace will have more content coming from his day in LA after he gets some rest -- we get to cross off yet another box on the Offseason checklist by...overscrutinizing the updated heights and weights of each player in hopes of mining even a small piece of insight!

Are these always accurate? No, because as with anything regarding football and information, the truth is a closely guarded secret, and it's in the program's best interest not to reveal too much.

Can they still be positive indicators? Yes!

Don't you have anything better to write about? No!

So without further ado...

"Wow he got big" weight

Miles Owens (+30; up to 350)

Ben Coleman (+30; up to 315) -- This guy could be a gem in the future. also puts him in position to try to earn reps this year if neither of Siu and Maldonado need depth.

Jasper Friis (+20; up to 340)

Braxten Croteau (+20; up to 250) -- Taking full advantage of his early enroll status.

Matthew Cindric (+25; up to 295) -- Puts him in position to take a starting spot in the future

Joey Ogunbanjo (+15; up to 240) -- Now might be big enough to play as an edge defender consistently

Gavin Reinwald (+15; up to 235)

Lone Toailoa (+15; up to 290)

Cam Bynum (+15; up to 195) -- Hicks was always the slightly more physical of the two, but being able to have such a good tackler and physical presence on both edges is a bonus we'll take every time. Also looks good for his pro prospects

"A role change might be in order" weight:

JH Tevis (+40; up to 265) -- Was a linebacker but moving down to DE

Kuony Deng -- (-15; from 235 to 220) I know they're planning to play him in the middle still, but I can't help but think this is slimming him down to split pass rush responsibilities...

"Getting faster" weight:

Evan Weaver (-10; down to 235) -- Already pretty good in coverage for a true ILB type -- PFF loves Weaver's coverage numbers -- these extra 10 pounds should help him keep up even better.

Tevin Paul (-10; down to 260)

McKade Mettauer (-25; down to 285) -- He was already pretty quick at his earlier weight...Becton making sure that he ends up explosive and that kind of nasty attitude already makes me feel very confident in his future.

"A bigger role is coming" weight:

Will Craig (+20; up to 290)

Nikko Remigio (+15; up to 185)

Evan Tattersall (+10; up to 235)

Chris Brown (+10; up to 230) -- This gain screams #1 back carries.

Cameron Goode (+10; up to 235) -- Bigger weight might help him avoid injury and handle full time reps. *knocking on wood forever*

Siu Fuimaono (+15; up to 320) -- As he and Maldonado compete for the nose guard position, the added bulk here will come in handy, as long as it doesn't come at the cost of mobility.

Orin Patu (+20, up to 220) -- If the Bears can still find a way to redshirt him, it would be a tremendous luxury.