Cal's Burl Toler is back in his element as the wide receivers coach at his alma mater. Toler took over the wide receiver group this spring as a part of a staff shuffling, something that has paid some dividends, at least early in Fall camp.

Toler took the time after Thursday's practice to answer some questions on his wide receiver group.

You've had a couple guys in Jordan Duncan and Kekoa Crawford playing the slot who have played on the outside during their careers, what was the impetus behind those moves?

The main objective is to understand concepts and to move guys around, stressing different positions, I don't want guys locking in and saying 'I'm playing slot' or 'I'm playing outside and I don't know what the other guy has,' the more that we can understand concepts from a whole, from a unit, the better. I've got guys playing inside-outside, Duncan's one of the first guys to do that as of right now, because he knows the offense, has the experience. Crawford, body type-wise and what he brings to the game, he's able to do those things as well.

Have I seen Ricky Walker in the slot a bit as well?

Just formation-wise, he'll be used in various ways as well.

How are you feeling about the contributions of the newcomers, Crawford, Clark and Polk?

Makai's really developed. It was great to have him here, starting in December, so he could get a little head start on the playbook, having him here during the spring to help him develop overall, so he's shown a lot of great things. Trevon Clark has been absolutely amazing, Kekoa Crawford, they're all understanding the playbook, they want to be great. They're never satisfied, they're really pushing each other.

Back at Media Day, Wilcox noted that there's no WR depth chart, that everybody's going to have to fight for time. How much has that spurred competition this fall?

Not having a set depth chart just reinforces the motto of 'iron sharpens iron.' They don't know exactly who's starting and they're not worrying about that right now, they know we'll put the starters in the right position. As of right now they know they play well together. They can overcommunicate concepts and plays and alignments on the field, and I just want to get everybody comfortable playing with each other, being on the same page. Everybody's getting reps with every quarterback, it's raising our game and our ability every single play. Guys are pointing out technique, alignments, and it's feeling good out there.

Nikko Remigio's been a super strong player throughout the first week of fall, how much has he developed coming into the fall?

Nikko's developed and improved majorly, one, from a physical standpoint, also from a mental standpoint in understanding the playbook. In the offseason, they did a good job of working together as an offensive unit, being on the same page. All that stuff helps.

Seeing the physical transformation he's made in the offseason, that's got to make you feel pretty proud of how seriously he's taking this?

With the whole receiving core, it makes me proud to coach guys, in the meeting room and on the field, then seeing them translate. There's always going to be work to do, there's always details to iron out, and there's always ways to get better. Every day is a new day, but as long as we attack it as such and get better with every opportunity, the better.