Cal announced its first two transfer signings Monday on the same day the Bears added another important piece to the group. Earlier in the day, Mark Madsen's program picked up a commitment from Michigan State graduate transfer big man Mady Sissoko before announcing the official additions of North Dakota wing BJ Omot and Western Carolina guard DJ Campbell. Both players were among the early spring additions for the Bears, who have now added nine new scholarship players overall in recent weeks. In all, eight transfers have joined Cal's program since the end of the season with room to add another as the offseason rolls on.

Omot is one of Cal's four-star transfer additions this spring, and he currently ranks No. 165 overall in the Rivals rankings in the current portal cycle. The versatile forward will give Madsen and his staff some flexibility as they fit the pieces of this year's team together over the next several months. "BJ's skills, size and length make him a very impressive basketball player and a great addition to our program," Madsen said in a statement provided by the program Monday announcing the signing. "He has guard-like skills in a 6-foot-8 frame and his high-flying, explosive abilities make him a natural scorer on the wing. BJ has huge potential and we can't wait to have him and his family wearing Blue and Gold." The 185-pound wing from Minnesota will provide the Bears with a scoring punch on the perimeter after averaging 16.7 points and 4.2 rebounds during his sophomore campaign with the Fighting Hawks. In his career, Omot has played in and started 54 games.

Like Omot, Campbell will have two seasons of remaining eligibility as he makes the move out to the West Coast. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound point guard will also give the Bears some help on the perimeter with the Western Carolina transfer also having experience handling the ball. He also connected on 41% of his 3-pointers last season with the Catamounts providing Madsen with a weapon on the outside. "DJ plays a tough, intense brand of basketball that will make our program better right away," the Cal head coach said. "He's a skilled player with or without the ball in his hands, and is a strong shooter who made 47% of his 3-pointers in conference play last year. DJ carries himself professionally on and off the court and knows what it takes to win — we're excited to welcome him and his family to Bear Territory." Campbell, like Omot, heads to Berkeley with a ton of playing experience despite being just a rising junior. He has made 45 starts and played in 66 games through first first two seasons. The Hampton, Virginia native finished his second season averaging 11.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Cal spring roster additions