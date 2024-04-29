Sissoko graduated from Michigan State this week and will have one season of remaining eligibility as he finishes his career in Berkeley. A native of Mali, Sissoko watched his recruiting profile grow throughout his high school career and eventually became one of the most coveted prospects in the 2020 class.

Cal continues to take steps toward completing its roster for the second season under Mark Madsen. Monday, the Bears added a rim protector to help bolster the front court with Michigan State graduate transfer Mady Sissoko announcing his commitment to the program.

He ultimately decided to sign with Michigan State where he contributed in all four seasons in East Lansing. The last two years were his most productive as the 6-foot-9, 240-pound center made 56 starts and played in 66 games in that span.

Sissoko's most significant contributions have taken place on the defensive end of the floor where he is able to control the paint with his shot blocking ability. He's registered 61 blocks during his time playing for Tom Izzo while also being a factor on the glass.

He's hauled in 52 offensive rebounds in each of the last two seasons and should give the Bears a presence around the basket on both ends.

Sissoko's decision to join the Bears leaves Madsen and his staff with one spot left to fill as the team has made quick work to replace a wave of departures since the end of the season.

The Michigan State transfer is the eighth transfer to commit to Cal in recent weeks and third player to do so in as many days alongside Stanford wing Andrej Stojakovic and Air Force forward Rytis Petraitis, who committed on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Sissoko should give the Bears some flexibility within their lineup heading into the fall after adding Vanderbilt big man Lee Dort and versatile North Dakota power forward BJ Omot earlier this spring.

In all, the Bears have made nine scholarship additions to the roster since the end of the season including junior college transfer Jeff Nwankwo.

Sissoko will have one season of remaining eligibility with the Bears and will head to Berkeley after averaging 2.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in four years at Michigan State.