Cal faces BYU Saturday evening, and the Cougars of Provo have already shown to be better than they were a year ago. A 4-9 team in 2017, BYU took down Arizona on the road, in a 28-23 win that saw Khalil Tate held to all of 14 yards rushing, as Squally Canada rushed for three TDs and QB Tanner Mangum went 18-28 for 209 yards for a score. This is a relatively mature team coming around, not only because many members of the BYU squad have been on Mormon missions, but because there's a lot of juniors and seniors on the roster. They're led by Mangum, who is a 25 year old senior along with a line that averages just over three hundred pounds

- Offensively, BYU started out the Arizona game in their 11 personnel, but they're liable to use multiple tight ends throughout a game and even during any given play. All five of their tight ends saw action against Arizona, with Laulu-Pututau seeing the most snaps of the group. Bushman was the starter, and caught the sole TD pass from Mangum - Canada's the workhorse of the offense, as he had 24 carries Saturday, as he took over 75% of the Cougars' snaps at the position. - None of the BYU targets had more than three receptions on the afternoon, as Laulu-Pututau and Neil Pau'u had three apiece. Pau'u, Aleva Hifo and Micah Simon were the most targeted of the group - Dylan Collie is the younger brother of Austin Collie, the former Colt and Cougar, and a grad transfer from Hawaii in his own right. - This is a tall offensive line, with everyone topping 6'4" with the group. In particular, 6'8" right tackle Austin Hoyt is one to watch for, being one of their better run blockers and a solid pass blocker in his own right. Left tackle Brady Christensen is a solid pass blocker from his left tackle spot, as BYU didn't allow a sack from Arizona.

- Eyes are immediately drawn to Corbin Kaufusi and his younger brother Devin at one DE spot. 6'9" guys don't come along often, and Kaufusi had 2 TFLs and a sack in the opener. Patrick Mekari and Jake Curhan are likely to have their hands full with the big defensive end - Again, another group that goes big in the middle with two near 300 lb defensive tackles in Tonga and El-Bakri. Tonga's a load at 340, moving between a one technique and a nose in various different schemes. Dawe and Tuioti-Mariner will also likely get some snaps - BYU played a bunch of their base 4-3 against Arizona, as Zayne Anderson is a versatile outside linebacker that can line up on a slot receiver. Takitaki and Pau'u are the strongest tacklers of the bunch, the more traditional Mike and Will backers that are rangy, solid tacklers - Dayan Ghanwoloku is another guy BYU's highlighted, the starting strong safety who can also come down and cover in the slot. Chris Wilcox is another multi-year starter for them, one who was penalized twice during the Arizona game.