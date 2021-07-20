Previous Installments: Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End

Roster composition is one of the biggest points of focus for Justin Wilcox as he continues to put together a program at Cal. WIth 85 scholarships, walk-ons and a number of other moving pieces to contend with, putting a cohesive roster is a massive effort.

Over the next couple of weeks, we're going to be looking at how all of the position groups at Cal came together, how they've progressed, and what the future looks like for the groups, and this week brings a look at the offensive line.

Angus McClure has benefitted from getting back a handful of super-seniors for 2021, with Mike Saffell, Valentino Daltoso, and Gentle Williams back. Of all the offensive linemen who played in 2020, only Jake Curhan (NFL) and Brandon Mello (transfer portal) will not return, leaving the Bears with experience returning. The group is defined by how well the Bears have recruited over the past five cycles, building offensive line depth since Justin Wilcox's arrival in 2017.