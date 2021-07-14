Previous Installments: Quarterback

Roster composition is one of the biggest points of focus for Justin Wilcox as he continues to put together a program at Cal. WIth 85 scholarships, walk-ons and a number of other moving pieces to contend with, putting a cohesive roster is a massive effort.

Over the next couple of weeks, we're going to be looking at how all of the position groups at Cal came together, how they've progressed, and what the future looks like for the groups, moving forward today with the running back room.

As we look at Aristotle Thompson's group, it starts with recruiting from the high school ranks.