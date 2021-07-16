Previous Installments: Quarterback | Running Back

Roster composition is one of the biggest points of focus for Justin Wilcox as he continues to put together a program at Cal. WIth 85 scholarships, walk-ons and a number of other moving pieces to contend with, putting a cohesive roster is a massive effort.

Over the next couple of weeks, we're going to be looking at how all of the position groups at Cal came together, how they've progressed, and what the future looks like for the groups, and today that comes with the wide receiver room.

Burl Toler, a former Cal wideout in his own right, has put together a couple of solid wide receiver classes in 2020 and 2021, as the Bears needed an infusion of talent at the position. The group is as well stocked as it has been since the start of the Wilcox era, and that starts with recruiting.