What to Know: Cal vs. Nevada

Cal opens year five of the Justin Wilcox era, opening against Nevada Saturday night to open the 2021 season in Berkeley.

Justin Wilcox and two selected players will address the media in person Tuesday around Noon, while other players and position coaches will do media interviews Tuesday and Wednesday night upon request. Offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon will speak to media via Zoom Wednesday around Noon. Wilcox will also speak to media again Wednesday evening via Zoom

Cal is favored against the Wolfpack by 3.5, with an Over/Under of 52.5, according to the Action Network

Cal and Nevada will have a 7:30 PM start on Fox Sports One, with radio coverage on KGO 810. It is a Gold Out game in Memorial Stadium, as Cal welcomes fans back to Berkeley for the first time since November of 2019

Notes

- This is the 40th meeting between Cal and Nevada, a series Cal leads 32-6-1. Nevada has gotten the upper hand in the last two matchups, including a 31-24 win in the 2012 season opener. Cal is 3-1 in season openers under Justin Wilcox, and are 10-1 against non-conference opponents during his tenure. The first matchup between Cal and Nevada took place in 1899, a 24-0 Cal win in Berkeley. 35 of the 39 games played between the two schools have been contested in Berkeley, and all but three of these games were played prior to 1945.

- This is a familiar opponent for Angus McClure, as the Cal OL coach held the same role at Nevada from 2018 to 2019, and also has a son, Hamish McClure on the Nevada roster. He also coached Nevada's tight ends during the 1996 season. That year, Cal beat Nevada 33-15 in Steve Marriuci's only year at the helm in Berkeley

- Nevada coach Jay Norvell has coached with McClure at three different stops (Nevada, UCLA, and Nebraska) and has coached against Cal with three different teams (UCLA in 2007, Texas in 2015, Arizona State in 2016). Norvell was also on the staff of the Indianapolis Colts while Cal OC Bill Musgrave was on the preseason roster in 1998.

- Nevada has nine players who have Northern California hometowns on the roster, including QB Carson Strong, a projected first round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Cal does not have a player hailing from the Reno/Tahoe area, though the Bears do hold a 2022 commitment from Sioape Vatikani, from Bishop Manogue in Reno.

Weather

Per weather.com, Berkeley is set to have a high of 75 degrees during the day, with temperatures dropping to the mid-50s at night.

Top Storylines

- Can Cal's 'pro-style' offense get up to speed with a full offseason of work now in the books? There's going to be a focus on whether the Bears, in particular Chase Garbers, can create explosive plays against the Nevada defense.

- How well can the Bears stand up against the Nevada Air Raid? Led by offensive coordinator Matt Mumme (son of Air Raid creator Hal Mumme) and Strong, Nevada runs a number of Air Raid concepts married with the pistol offense that longtime Wolfpack coach Chris Ault used to great effect.

- Can the Bears play run defense in nickel packages? Nevada's Toa Taua is a strong runner, and the Bears' defensive line is young, though with plenty of potential behind veterans Luc Bequette and JH Tevis.

- Can Cal avoid special teams mistakes? Special teams errors lost Cal two games a year ago, and with actual practice time, Cal is looking to turn a perceived weakness into a strength.