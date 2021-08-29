Sunday Notebook: Familiarity For Cal OL Coach Angus McClure Playing Nevada

Cal and Nevada finish up a three-game series that started in 2010, but Cal and their I-80 public school counterpart have a history that goes back over a century. "It's gonna be a fun game," offensive line coach Angus McClure noted. "There's always been a tradition with Cal and Nevada, when I first coached at Nevada in the mid-90s, we played Cal. You're talking about two schools that played their first game I believe in the 1800s (1899)." For McClure, it goes beyond the schools' history and into his own. The Cal offensive line coach was at Nevada (in 2018 to 2019) prior to his move back home to the Bay Area. McClure had two stints in Reno, has a son on the team (QB Hamish McClure), and has worked with Nevada head coach Jay Norvell on multiple occasions.



"There's a lot of tradition," McClure said, "certainly on a personal note with my son being over there, and I have a nephew that's a student assistant coach there as well and how close I am with that staff, starting with Jay Norvell. We've worked together at three different universities and I think the world of Jay." McClure worked at Nebraska, UCLA, and Nevada with Norvell, and his younger son Malcolm is playing his high school ball at Bishop Manogue in Reno (along with Cal OL commit Sioape Vatikani). Beyond that, McClure helped to bring in a handful of guys up to Reno that make up a solid part of their roster. He brought in a number of starters for the Wolfpack, including C Tyler Orsini, WR Tory Horton (3rd in receiving for Nevada a year ago), K Brandon Talton, P Julian Diaz (who just earned a scholarship), and a host of others. Both Justin Wilcox and Norvell noted that that familiarity may help with specific personnel, but there will have been obvious changes in calls and signals. McClure echoed those statements. "I saw them play in high school so I understand the type of players they are, their mindset," McClure noted, "and their attitude. They brought in some blue-collar type of guys at Nevada, that's the type of program they are, and they're similar to us, we want guys that are mentally tough and hardworking guys. I have a little more in-depth knowledge, which could be an advantage for us, but we still have to execute what our assignments are and do what we have to do on the field." With his older son Hamish, it has been a blackout on specific football talk in the leadup to game one, though it certainly hasn't stopped the two from talking, as the Wolfpack have also been in the Bay Area while practicing at Stanford. "I talk to my son every couple days," McClure noted, "I know they've been battling the smoke, practicing down in the Bay Area. It has been a challenge for them. I know the Wolfpack, they're going to ready for us, we're going to be ready for them."

Other Notes