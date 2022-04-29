Cal coach Justin Wilcox heaped praise on his competing quarterbacks, Jack Plummer and Kai Millner, this week, from their throwing ability to the respect they've earned in the locker room to their general progress.

Nonetheless -- or perhaps because of that shared progression this month -- he made clear that the Golden Bears are no closer to naming a starting quarterback than when spring practice started.

The Spring Showcase on Saturday will be a prime spotlight for both to display their abilities, but it too will not be decisive in regard to who takes the first snaps in the season opener.

"Not really concerned with it right now. Again, both those guys have made significant steps throughout spring," Wilcox said. "... Whether it's comfort in the offense, command, the different throws -- they both can throw the ball quickly and get it on the perimeter, slants and hitches, bubbles, they get it out of their hand quickly, the intermediate in-breaking and out-breaking routes. And we've hit more balls down the field this spring than I can remember. Those guys are doing a great job putting it in places where the big wideouts can go get it. ...

"In terms of naming a starter, not really on the list right now. We're focused on those guys getting better and comfortable in the offense, and when it's time we'll make the announcement."

RELATED: Players and storyline to watch in the Spring Showcase

The QBs should still be the storyline of the Spring Showcase nonetheless, as it will be most fans' first glimpse at Plummer, the transfer newcomer who passed for 3,405 yards, 26 TDs and 10 INTs over three seasons at Purdue, and Millner, the redshirt freshman who did not play at all last season.

"They've got the respect of their teammates, those guys do, so we will be confident moving forward at that position and rightfully so. But we just want to keep getting better," Wilcox added.

Offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave also kept his comments right down the middle this week.

"They're leading the team. Both of those guys are leading the team really well. I'm comfortable with both of them," he said.

As for the scrimmage Saturday in Memorial Stadium -- 1:30 p.m. PT on Pac-12 Networks (gates open at 11:30 a.m.) -- both Musgrave and defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon indicated they will be rather basic in their schemes and calls, as most coaches are with spring games.

For the coaches, it's largely another evaluation opportunity to see if what they've been preaching all spring has registered.