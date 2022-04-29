Cal Spring Showcase Preview: The players and storylines to watch Saturday

1. Quarterbacks Kai Millner and Jack Plummer

Well, duh, you might be saying. And you’re right to do so. Everybody who has been even moderately tapped into what’s happening at Memorial Stadium knows that the Bears will have a new signal-caller in 2022. But what should you actually be looking for? That’s the question. Here are a few key questions to ask yourself as the two battle it out:

Do they have ‘happy feet’ in the pocket, or are their cleats settled and firmly planted in the ground when they’re ready to throw?

How are they progressing through their reads? And more specifically, does it look like they have a rhythm and cadence to their progressions, or are they searching for answers?

Are they taking risks or playing it safe?

Are they putting the ball in places that maximize their receivers' ability to make a play on the ball and after the catch?

These questions are just a few of many, but they should nonetheless provide a good basis to work off of for those looking to garner a little more information on the battle playing out.

Both have had their moments this spring. Both have had the inconsistencies. What happens Saturday could provide some momentum heading into the summer and ultimately fall camp.