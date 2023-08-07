Cal veteran receiver Jeremiah Hunter and transfer cornerback Nohl Williams have battled everyday since the spring. Their competition has continued during training camp as they are often matched up against one another in practice.

Monday, we caught up with both of Cal's No. 3s to discuss their roles this season, their thoughts on camp so far plus the outlook for the upcoming season on their respective sides of the ball.

Watch our one-on-one interviews with Hunter and Williams after the fifth day of practice below: