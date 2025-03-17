WATCH: WR coach Kyle Cefalo, Cal players talk after Day 4 of spring ball

Cal returned to the practice field Monday to open up the second week of spring practice. The Bears are now through four days, and will get their opportunity to put together a full week of work ahead of spring break.

Monday, the defense shined but there were some bright moments on offense as well with the new staff on that side of the ball continuing to install the new system.

After practice, we caught up with a couple newcomers as wide receivers coach Kyle Cefalo spoke with Golden Bear Report about his adjustment to his new surroundings at Berkeley and what it's been like to work with the Cal receiver group.

Plus, he offers up his outlook for what to expect from the new Cal offense under Bryan Harsin.

One of the first recruits Cefalo was able to recruit to the Bears this winter was UNLV transfer and Manteca native Jacob De Jesus, who has shined through the first four days of practice.

We spoke with the senior about his new home and what he hopes to accomplish in his final season in college.



No player has arguably flashed his talent more in the first four days of the spring than outside linebacker Ryan McCulloch. We asked the junior about stepping into a bigger role this season and much more.

Watch all of our one-on-one interviews below.