WATCH: Video interviews with Justin Wilcox and Cal QBs after first practice
Cal ran through its first spring practice Wednesday morning, and afterward coach Justin Wilcox and quarterbacks Jack Plummer, Kai Millner and Zach Johnson talked with reporters.
Watch the full video interviews below.
