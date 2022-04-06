Observations and takeaways from Cal's first spring practice
One of the last teams in the country to start spring practice, Cal got underway Wednesday morning with the first of 15 practices.
Teams can't wear pads the first two practices, per NCAA rules, so there is only so much to be learned on Day 1, but that didn't stop us from collecting as many notes, observations and takeaways as we could.
**Not subscribed? We're raising the bar for Cal recruiting and team coverage in 2022. Sign up today and get the first year of a new annual subscription for just $22. Use this link and promo code GOBEARS22. Promotion ends April 8.**
General housekeeping
Lots of players looked noticeably bigger and faster than they did in the fall. Tight end Keleki Latu is listed and looks 15 pounds heavier than he was in 2021. Linebackers Nate Rutchena, Jackson Sirmon and Femi Oladejo look like they’re in phenomenal shape.
Number Changes/New Numbers:
Jaydn Ott (6)
J.Michael Sturdivant (7)
Jackson Sirmon (8)
Jake Plummer (13)
Zach Johnson (16)
Blake DeBischopp (19)
Fatu Iosefa (24)
DNP - Injury
Collin Gamble, Brian Driscoll, Blake Antzoulatos and Craig Woodson all did not practice and are expected to be sidelined all spring while recovering from injury. All four were working out on the sideline though, a note for optimism.
Aaron Maldonado was in sweats and a jersey despite no longer being on the roster. He was assisting the defensive line.
Notes from the field
First period: Individual sessions
QB/TE throwing session
-Keleki Latu made a GREAT grab back of the endzone from Kai Millner on a corner route -- QBs and TEs had gone 0/3 up until that point throwing on air.
-Jaydn Ott looks like he’s already been in college a year in the best way possible.
Second period
-As of now, the first offensive group:
J. Michael Sturdivant at Z, Jeremiah Hunter at X, and Justin Richard Baker first WRs up with Jermaine Terry at tight end.
Jack Plummer took the first snap under center.
-Ott and Millner taking snaps together
-Blake DeBisschop had a rep at slot corner (just at a walkthrough pace, but good for him)
7 on 7
-The first INT of the season goes to Hunter Barth, who picked off Ryan Glover after he overthrew his target by a pretty fair margin.
-Millner had the biggest pass of the day -- a 35-yard corner to Tommy Christakos with plenty of room to run as well.
Christakos is continuing to work at receiver AND tight end
-More of the same theme for Millner though:
His deep ball is by far the best of the QBs, threw a really nice deep crossing route to Richard Baker as well, but he still misses short passes high and behind. Looks like it could be mechanical.
-Wide receiver Aiden Lee got a ton of reps on the first and second teams
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news