Observations and takeaways from Cal's first spring practice

First period: Individual sessions

QB/TE throwing session

-Keleki Latu made a GREAT grab back of the endzone from Kai Millner on a corner route -- QBs and TEs had gone 0/3 up until that point throwing on air.

-Jaydn Ott looks like he’s already been in college a year in the best way possible.

Second period

-As of now, the first offensive group:

J. Michael Sturdivant at Z, Jeremiah Hunter at X, and Justin Richard Baker first WRs up with Jermaine Terry at tight end.

Jack Plummer took the first snap under center.

-Ott and Millner taking snaps together

-Blake DeBisschop had a rep at slot corner (just at a walkthrough pace, but good for him)

7 on 7

-The first INT of the season goes to Hunter Barth, who picked off Ryan Glover after he overthrew his target by a pretty fair margin.

-Millner had the biggest pass of the day -- a 35-yard corner to Tommy Christakos with plenty of room to run as well.

Christakos is continuing to work at receiver AND tight end

-More of the same theme for Millner though:

His deep ball is by far the best of the QBs, threw a really nice deep crossing route to Richard Baker as well, but he still misses short passes high and behind. Looks like it could be mechanical.

-Wide receiver Aiden Lee got a ton of reps on the first and second teams