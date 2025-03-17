WATCH: New RB coach Julian Griffin talks philosophy, arrival at Cal

For the first time since 2019, Cal will have someone other than Aristotle Thompson heading up the running back group. Thompson left for Northwestern this offseason paving the way for new offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin to bring in Julian Griffin from UTSA.

The Gladewater, Texas native began his career with the Roadrunners at the same time Thompson started his time with the Bears, and Griffin had a successful stint in San Antonio landing him on Cal's radar.

Griffin is still in the process of moving his family to the Bay Area from Texas, but he has wasted no time beginning to put his own imprint on the Bears' running back unit.

The Louisiana-Monroe grad who has never been a coach anywhere west of Texas is embarking on a new journey with the Bears but inherits a group that has remained intact this spring from the 2024 season.

That includes the top two players on the depth chart, Jaydn Ott and Jaivian Thomas.

Golden Bear Report recently caught up with Griffin to learn more about his background and what ultimately brought him to Cal. Plus, the new Bears' running back coach spoke with us about his philosophies and the outlook for what he hopes to build in the running back room in Berkeley.

Watch our full one-on-one interview with Griffin in the video below.