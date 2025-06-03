WATCH: New Cal OL commit Elisha Faamatuainu at Rivals Camp LA

High three-star offensive lineman Elisha Faamatuainu kicked off what has been a busy few days for Cal on the recruiting trail with a commitment to the Bears during his official visit with the team Saturday. The Murrieta Valley High School standout picked the Bears over a number of other programs in pursuit including USC and Arizona State.

Ultimately, the consistent presence from Cal won out, and now he is a key part of an impressive recruiting class for the program in the 2026 cycle.

Earlier this year, Golden Bear Report was able to get a glimpse of Faamatuainu in action at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Los Angeles, where he performed well as a left tackle throughout the event.

You can watch clips of the new Cal commit below: