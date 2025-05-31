Cal snags commitment from high three-star OL Elisha Faamatuainu on visit

Cal was one of the first schools to offer high three-star offensive tackle Elisha Faamatuainu over a year ago, and the persistence paid off for Justin Wilcox's program on Saturday. The Bears were able to bring in the 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive line recruit for an official visit this weekend, and before the end of the trip he decided to make his college decision.
The Bears earned Faamatuainu's commitment over a slew of high-level programs including USC, Oregon, Auburn, Michigan State and ACC foe SMU. Arizona State, Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV, Purdue, BYU, Colorado State and Utah also offered the new 2026 Cal commit.
Earlier in the year, Faamatuainu said he was looking for a program that had a strong community feel, and the Bears have certainly wanted to make Berkeley a welcoming environment as of late — especially for Polynesian recruits.
"For me, the biggest thing and the key word is involvement," Faamatuainu said.
The Sun Devils emerged as an early favorite this spring, but Cal continued to push for the standout from Murrieta Valley High School in Murrieta. That eventually led to this weekend's official visit and subsequent commitment.
The Bears now have seven commitments overall in the 2026 class led by Rivals100 defensive lineman Camron Brooks. Five of the seven commits are defensive prospects but the to two offensive players are set to play for Famika Anae along the offensive line for the Bears.
The new Cal offensive line coach has been active on the recruiting trail since arriving in Berkeley in the winter, and Faamatuainu joins fellow high three-star recruit Artem Korchagin in the class for the Bears.
Cal is now ranked 42nd in the Rivals team recruiting rankings for 2026.