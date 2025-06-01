De La Salle DL Nemyah Telona staying home to play at Cal

Cal has been working to keep the top talent home, and when you're located in the Bay Area that is going to mean the talent is at capable of playing at a high level. Three-star defensive lineman Nemyah Telona received interest from across the country throughout the last several months, and Sunday he decided the best spot was right at home.

The 6-foot-2, 290-pound recruit from De La Salle High School in Concord committed to the Bears and is now the ninth member of the 2026 class at Cal, which received a boost after a productive official visit weekend.

Telona had upcoming visits set with Arizona and Arizona State, which both have been heavily involved in pursuing the standout rising senior. However, Cal has been part of the process for the long haul and showed him enough on his official visit with the Bears to lock in his pledge before those other trips took place.

Telona is the third commitment of the weekend for Cal joining four-star running back Victor Santino and high three-star offensive tackle Elisha Faamatuainu, who gave the program his pledge on Saturday night.