Cal concluded the regular season Saturday with a 38-6 loss to No. 9 SMU on a day when the Bears were without their starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Justin Wilcox's team found itself in an early 21-0 hole Saturday, and it proved to be an insurmountable deficit to overcome.

After the loss, the Cal head coach plus inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan and tight end Jack Endries spoke about the challenges the team faced Saturday in Dallas and the outlook heading into the postseason.