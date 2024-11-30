Cal's regular season ends with thud as shorthanded Bears fall to No. 9 SMU

Cal went into Saturday's game at SMU knowing it would be a uphill climb. The Bears (6-6, 2-7 ACC) played their final regular season contest without their starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza because of an illness in addition leading rusher Jaivian Thomas. The offense look disjointed and was mostly ineffective in what ended as a 38-6 loss for the Bears to close out their first season in the ACC.

It was the defense that struggled more out of the gate, however. The Mustangs (11-1, 8-0) quickly jumped on the Bears with a pair of first quarter touchdowns that put Cal in a 14-0 hole with 4:04 still to play in the opening frame.

Offensively, Chandler Rogers was never able to get into any kind of rhythm and eventually left the game with an apparent hamstring injury following a 7-yard run with 9:19 to play in the third quarter.

That meant third-string quarterback CJ Harris, who has not played this season, was called into action to close out the contest and he led a scoring drive right away as the Bears turned to kicker Ryan Coe for a 40-yard field goal to break what had become a 21-0 lead with 5:30 to play in the third quarter.

Coe tacked on another field goal, this time from 53 yards out, to make it a 21-6 lead to give the Bears some life with 14:54 left in the fourth quarter.

Following a field goal that put the Mustangs up 24-6 with 9:25 to play, Harris made a critical error by throwing an interception on the first play of the ensuing Cal drive. It took the Mustangs just two plays to get in the end zone as quarterback Kevin Jennings found running back Brashard Smith for a 23-yard touchdown with 8:28 to play to put the game on ice.

SMU backup quarterback Preston Stone hit receiver Key'Shawn Smith on a 40-yard play in the end zone with three Cal defenders unable to make a play on the pass that ultimately put the Mustangs in front 38-6 with 3:38 to go.

Cal finished the game with under 300 yards of total offense as Rogers went 8 for 15 for 84 yards passing and Harris was 6 for 11 and 75 yards through the air. As a team, the Bears were held under 100 yards rushing as a team including Jaydn Ott finishing with just 37 yards on 13 carries.

A 60-yard catch for Nyziah Hunter highlighted the day on offense for Cal, and the second-year receiver ended the day with a team-high 5 catches for 85 yards.

After allowing three straight touchdown drives, the Bears' defense locked down and held SMU to four punts and a turnover on downs over the next five drives though it would not be able to sustain that pace in the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs finished the game with 415 total yards including 300 yards through the air.

The game was marred by penalties as the Mustangs were flagged 17 times for 137 yards in the game while the Bears were hit seven times for 57 yards.

Cal will now await its its bowl selection that will come a week from Sunday following next weekend's conference championship games.