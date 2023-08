Cal named TCU transfer Sam Jackson V as its starting quarterback Thursday ending a long competition that also featured returner Fernando Mendoza and NC State transfer Ben Finley. Ultimately, the decision came down to Jackson's ability to get the team in the end zone during practice and his unique running capabilities.

After the announcement was made, Jackson plus Bears head coach Justin Wilcox and offensive coordinator Jake Spavital all spoke with reporters about the decision made this week.

Wilcox and Spavital also spoke about other depth chart decisions made Thursday.

Watch all three media sessions from after Thursday's practice below: