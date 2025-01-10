UNLV standout WR, LA Bowl MVP Jacob de Jesus announces commitment to Cal

The 5-foot-7, 175-pound speedster will join Cal's roster for the 2025 season after catching 96 passes for 1,118 yards receiving and 5 touchdowns over two years at UNLV. The senior proved to be a versatile weapon while in Vegas and eventually it helped him earn a spot on the All-Mountain West first team as a punt returner.

The Manteca native, who played at Modesto JC prior to landing with the Rebels ahead of the 2023 season, has shined over the last two years including being named the LA Bowl Offensive MVP last month against the Bears.

Cal has lost a few receivers through the transfer portal this offseason, and Friday the Bears added a replacement for one of them. Jacob de Jesus is headed back home to California after a standout two years at UNLV.

In addition to his work in the slot at receiver, de Jesus emerged as a weapon on special teams during his time with the Rebels. In 2023, he had 822 yards returning kickoffs and averaged 25.7 yards per return. The new Cal receiver followed that up with 21.1 yards per kickoff return in 2024.

In all, he returned 41 kickoffs and 41 punts with the Rebels over the last two seasons. He also rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown in that time.

Cal had to watch inside receiver Mikey Matthews leave after just one season in Berkeley as he followed receivers coach Burl Toler III to UCLA in recent weeks. Now, de Jesus helps fill that need in the slot for the Bears and should be a vital piece of the offense under new coordinator Bryan Harsin.

New Cal receivers coach Kyle Cefalo was able to see de Jesus up close over the last couple years and the new Bears' receiver had one of his better performances of the year against the Aggies with 2 catches for 49 yards.

His best showing came against San Diego State when he had 7 catches for 75 plus another 42 yards rushing against the Aztecs.

Cal saw his talent first hand in the LA Bowl last month when de Jesus had several key plays on special teams and offense in the 24-13 loss for the Bears. It was highlighted by a 9-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter of the game that gave UNLV a lead it would never relinquish.

Much of the emphasis in the transfer portal up to this point for Cal has been on rebuilding the trenches, and de Jesus is just the first receiver to join the program at his position. In addition to losing Matthews, the Bears will need to replace starting receiver Nyziah Hunter and freshman standout Josiah Martin, who have transferred to Nebraska and Oklahoma, respectively.

Cal now has 17 public transfer commitments in the cycle. The recent ruling allowing junior college players to have an extra season of eligibility will allow de Jesus to have one more season to play at Cal in 2025 before his career comes to a close.