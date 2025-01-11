Cal wins out for three-star OL Justin Hasenhuetl

SAN ANTONIO - The opportunity to visit Cal might have never come up but after being committed to Georgia Tech since April, Justin Hasenhuetl and the Yellow Jackets decided to part ways and it opened up a big opportunity for the Golden Bears.

Originally from Germany, Hasenheutl played at Rabun Gap (Ga.) Rabun Gap Nacoochee and when he got to Berkeley for its big showdown against Stanford, the three-star offensive lineman fell in love with it.

As Georgia Tech faded, Cal emerged on the scene and a little more than a month after visiting Cal, Hasenuetl committed there Saturday at the Navy All-American Bowl over North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Arkansas.

It’s not a big offensive line haul from the high school ranks for Cal as Hasenheutl is an important addition up front joining three-stars Ben Howard from Lehi (Utah) Skyridge and Mike Klisiewicz out of Brentwood (Calif.) Liberty Union.

Cal always went extensively to the portal for help along the offensive line and added some key pieces who could contribute right away.

IN HIS WORDS

"It was both academically and athletically. Football is not forever. You always need a second plan and Cal is just beautiful out there. When we flew out there for my first official visit, Georgia Tech wouldn’t let me take one, so I was looking for a new home. Cal was right there.

"They started texting me and it was just a perfect fit. Their offensive coordinator got fired but everything else, all their staff, they have some amazing people. My mom came over and she loved it, my little brother loved it and it was just an amazing time.

"When I got there the first two days it was raining so I didn’t see much of the city but is an extra factor that added up. So many people know San Francisco and it’s just a great place to be."