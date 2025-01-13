WATCH: Cal DB signee Aiden Manutai talks decision to stick with Bears

Rather than taking one last trip to Nebraska before signing, Manutai instead made the trek out to Berkeley with his family to see Cal take on Stanford in the Big Game rivalry matchup at California Memorial Stadium.

HONOLULU — Like so many recruits in the current college football era, Aiden Manutai was hearing from schools all the way up until he signed with Cal last month. The safety from Kahuku High School in Hawaii was wanted by a number of programs but Nebraska was the one that continued to make a push through the end of the cycle.

That experience certainly left a strong impression on the 6-foot, 195-pound defensive back reassuring him of his original decision to commit to the Bears back in the summer.

Now, he'll join Cal after wrapping up his high school career this week in Hawaii as he participates in the Polynesian Bowl alongside teammate Lebron Williams and fellow Aloha State player Jaron Sagapolutele.

Golden Bear Report caught up with Manutai to discuss his journey through the recruiting process, what ultimately made him stick with the Bears, his thoughts on Sagapolutele's decision to transfer to Cal following a brief stint at Oregon and much more.

Watch our full interview with Manutai from the Polynesian Bowl below: