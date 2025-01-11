2025 OL Justin Hasenhuetl commits to Cal at Navy All-American Bowl

Following a visit to Berkeley for Cal's Big Game win over Stanford, the expectation was that Hasenhuetl would soon commit to play for the Bears.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive tackle recruit had been committed to Georgia Tech since early April but backed away from that pledge in early December ahead of the first signing period.

The winter has been dominated by transfer portal movement, but Cal continues to pursue options in its high school and junior college recruiting class for 2025. The Bears added a significant piece Saturday when high three-star offensive line prospect Justin Hasenhuetl announced his commitment to the program at the Navy All-American Game in San Antonio.

The early signing period came and went without a peep from the native of Cologne, Germany who now lives in Rabun Gap, Georgia. Eventually, Bill Belichick and North Carolina came calling for the 2025 prospect leading to an official visit with the Tar Heels in mid-December.

Missouri was also in the mix, but much of the attention remained on the two ACC programs. Cal had changes of its own during the last month with offensive line coach Mike Bloesch being relieved of his duties as both offensive line coach and offensive coordinator at Cal in favor of Famika Anae and Bryan Harsin, respectively.

The Bears have been busy adding several offensive linemen to the roster for the upcoming season, and Hasenhuetl will now join them as the 18th member of the 2025 class for the Bears.

He is now just one of three high three-star commitments for Cal and the third offensive lineman in the class alongside Ben Howard and Mike Klisiewicz.

Hasenhuetl's trip to Berkeley for the Bears' rivalry matchup with Stanford in November proved to be vital in pulling in his commitment. That weekend allowed Hasenhuetl to have his brother and mother by his side leaving a lasting impression.

"It was my first OV and it was a possibility for my mom and little brother to come out and watch everything," he previously said. "So I would say just looking at my brother and seeing him smile every time I looked at him and it was his first college football game that he watched in the states."

It wasn't just Cal, North Carolina and Missouri in pursuit of Hasenhuetl throughout the process. He also picked up offers from programs such as USC, Clemson, Florida State, Penn State, Michigan, Miami and Tennessee.

Hasenhuetl is a midyear enrollee meaning he will graduate from Rabun Gap Nacoochee High School early and join the Bears this month clearing the way for him to participate in spring practice at Cal.