WATCH: Justin Wilcox, Cal players reflect on road win over Auburn

Golden Bear Report
Staff
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1Fuc1RoQlBYOFVRP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Cal scored one of the most notable road victories of Justin Wilcox's career as head coach with a 21-14 win over Auburn in front of just over 88,000 fans at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. The Bears forced five turnovers and gained 322 yards to leave SEC country with a key early-season road win.

After the game, head coach Justin Wilcox plus quarterback Fernando Mendoza (25-36, 233 yards, 2 touchdowns), cornerback Nohl Williams (2 tackles, 2 interceptions), receiver Nyziah Hunter (4 catches, 44 yards, 2 touchdowns) and inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan (11 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble) spoke with reporters about the contest and what it means to be headed back to Berkeley with a critical road victory.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3VVbl9YSHZkXzVnP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0N2Nms4SjY5X0N3P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
