WATCH: Justin Wilcox, Cal players reflect on road win over Auburn
Cal scored one of the most notable road victories of Justin Wilcox's career as head coach with a 21-14 win over Auburn in front of just over 88,000 fans at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. The Bears forced five turnovers and gained 322 yards to leave SEC country with a key early-season road win.
Advertisement
After the game, head coach Justin Wilcox plus quarterback Fernando Mendoza (25-36, 233 yards, 2 touchdowns), cornerback Nohl Williams (2 tackles, 2 interceptions), receiver Nyziah Hunter (4 catches, 44 yards, 2 touchdowns) and inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan (11 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble) spoke with reporters about the contest and what it means to be headed back to Berkeley with a critical road victory.