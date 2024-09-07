PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0zS1pNUjhZRlJEJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTNLWk1SOFlGUkQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

RECAP: Cal defense stymies Auburn to seal key road win

Matt Moreno • GoldenBearReport
Reporter
@MattRMoreno
Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.

So often Justin Wilcox's teams at Cal have come up short in moments like the one that played out Saturday at Auburn. The Bears began to sputter a bit offensively, and it looked like it was only a matter of time before the Tigers gained a lead.

Only this time was different.

The Bears (2-0) were able to come up with several key defensive plays, including forcing five turnovers, and do enough on offense to earn a signature victory, 21-14.

A beat-up Cal squad held control for most of the day at Jordan-Hare Stadium thanks to a dominant effort by its defense and ability to keep the Tigers' offense on the sideline.

Again, Peter Sirmon's group was able to force multiple turnovers, which included a pair of interceptions within the final three minutes of the game, en route to the victory.

The Bears' Week 1 star, Nohl Williams, came up with two more interceptions in the win over Auburn a week after intercepting a pass against UC Davis and returning a kickoff for a touchdown.

Williams' hot start has been key to Cal's two victories to open the season.

"It's just a testament to what we did in the offseason and what we talked about," Williams said. "Because every day we went out there with the mindset, 'We have to change the narrative, we can't be losing these close games.' What we put into the offseason is showing right now, so we're just gonna keep going."

Most of the action in Saturday's contest took place across the final 15 minutes after a scoreless third quarter. The start of the second half looked eerily familiar to the low-scoring affair a year ago in Berkeley between the two teams.

However, a fourth-quarter rushing touchdown of 32 yards from backup running back Jaivian Thomas provided Cal with enough of a cushion to avenge last year's 14-10 loss and earn one of the biggest wins under Wilcox.

"It creates confidence," the eighth-year head coach said about the victory in a close game. "It validates the work you put in, all the things you do in the offseason and fall camp. It gives you validation. It's great to be able to watch the video and learn some lessons, because there will be lessons to learn, but come out with a victory against a really talented team in a hostile environment. It's a big win."

The contest did not come without its drama as the Bears had to try and burn clock in the final minutes despite not running the ball well for most of the day. On top of that, quarterback Fernando Mendoza went down with an apparent knee injury after a first-down run during the sequence giving way to Chandler Rogers entering the game.

That all came after Auburn was able to finally break out of its offensive dry spell with a 2-yard rushing score from quarterback Payton Thorne. That played followed a pass interference call on Williams in the end zone negating another interception for the Cal cornerback.

Rogers did not attempt a pass in the game but received praise from Wilcox for guiding the Bears to a drive that took over three minutes off the clock. Mendoza eventually returned and the Bears' three forced turnovers in the final quarter put the game on ice.

Mendoza, who said he "feels good" after being jolted on the play where he thought he hyperextended his knee, finished the game with two touchdown passes and 233 yards passing for the Bears.

"Quarterback is a different position, but my teammates go out there and fight every single down for me, physically, and we all fight for each other," Mendoza said. "So, I know that I need to have my teammates' backs, and they have my back. We have a really strong culture like that."

Mendoza found receiver Nyziah Hunter for two first-half touchdowns that gave the Bears a 14-7 lead that they took all the way into the fourth quarter. The second-year pass catcher now has three receiving touchdowns this season and has become a key part of the offense that is dealing with a shorthanded receiver group.

"I didn't really expect to be playing throughout this season," Hunter said after the win. "I just came out prepared and ready to play. It was a tough game. We fought hard, and we showed that our offense really can make plays and throw touchdowns. I felt like I'm a part of the team and made plays, and we won."

One of the star newcomers to Cal's roster continued to make his mark in just his second game. UC Davis senior inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan was one of the stars in Cal's defensive performance against the Tigers.

He led the team with 11 tackles but also contributed with two sacks, three tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries and a key forced fumble on Auburn's first drive of the fourth quarter to set up the Bears for what was ultimately the game-winning touchdown.

"Just to help the team win a game like that is huge," he said. "Luckily, I was able to make a few plays, but I think we had five turnovers overall, so definitely a great team effort. Offense did their thing, special teams, so overall just great to get the win."

Saturday's victory over Auburn marks the first nonconference road win over a Power Four/Five opponent since 2019 when the Bears defeated Ole Miss, 28-20.

Cal returns home next week to face San Diego State to close out its nonconference slate before heading back across the country for its first ACC matchup against Florida State.

