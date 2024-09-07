So often Justin Wilcox's teams at Cal have come up short in moments like the one that played out Saturday at Auburn. The Bears began to sputter a bit offensively, and it looked like it was only a matter of time before the Tigers gained a lead.

Only this time was different.

The Bears (2-0) were able to come up with several key defensive plays, including forcing five turnovers, and do enough on offense to earn a signature victory, 21-14.

A beat-up Cal squad held control for most of the day at Jordan-Hare Stadium thanks to a dominant effort by its defense and ability to keep the Tigers' offense on the sideline.

Again, Peter Sirmon's group was able to force multiple turnovers, which included a pair of interceptions within the final three minutes of the game, en route to the victory.

The Bears' Week 1 star, Nohl Williams, came up with two more interceptions in the win over Auburn a week after intercepting a pass against UC Davis and returning a kickoff for a touchdown.

Williams' hot start has been key to Cal's two victories to open the season.

"It's just a testament to what we did in the offseason and what we talked about," Williams said. "Because every day we went out there with the mindset, 'We have to change the narrative, we can't be losing these close games.' What we put into the offseason is showing right now, so we're just gonna keep going."

Most of the action in Saturday's contest took place across the final 15 minutes after a scoreless third quarter. The start of the second half looked eerily familiar to the low-scoring affair a year ago in Berkeley between the two teams.

However, a fourth-quarter rushing touchdown of 32 yards from backup running back Jaivian Thomas provided Cal with enough of a cushion to avenge last year's 14-10 loss and earn one of the biggest wins under Wilcox.

"It creates confidence," the eighth-year head coach said about the victory in a close game. "It validates the work you put in, all the things you do in the offseason and fall camp. It gives you validation. It's great to be able to watch the video and learn some lessons, because there will be lessons to learn, but come out with a victory against a really talented team in a hostile environment. It's a big win."