Cal is through the most challenging part of its schedule have faced four consecutive ranked opponents, and now the Bears will look to get back on track to close out the regular season. First up will be Washington State that, like the Bears, enters Saturday's game in Berkeley on a losing streak having dropped its last five games after a four-game winning streak to open the season. Tuesday, Cal head coach Justin Wilcox met with reporters to discuss where things stand with his own team coming out of a loss to Oregon ahead of this week's matchup in what will be the Bears' home finale.

In addition to Wilcox, Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon also spoke with reporters Tuesday about his group's performance in Saturday's loss to Oregon, the impact of injuries on his side of the ball, the plan for the Cougars and more.

Also hear from Cal offensive coordinator Jake Spavital as he looked ahead to the matchup with the Cougars, assessed his own offense and broke down the latest with quarterback Fernando Mendoza.