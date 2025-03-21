WATCH: Cal newcomers Tristan Dunn and Dazmin James talk on Day 6 of spring

Cal is nearing the end of the second week of spring practice and will have one more day of work Saturday before taking some time away for spring break. Friday brought plenty of action for the receiver and defensive back groups, and we caught up with a pair of newcomers who figure to be part of the plans when the Bears take the field this fall.

Defensive back Tristan Dunn has already made his presence felt just a couple weeks into spring ball after making his way to Berkeley from Washington. Now into his fourth year, Dunn is hoping to have an opportunity to fully showcase his skill set, and he spoke with Golden Bear Report about why he feels Cal is the spot that will allow him to do that best following his time in Seattle.

Also on Day 6 of practice for the Bears, we caught up with one of the new faces among the receiver group this spring. Dazmin James shined in the Liberty Bowl and had a 94-yard touchdown in that game to eventually spark interest when he hit the transfer portal.

James took other visits but landed at Cal after getting to know the team a bit more on a visit. Prior to that trip, the Clayton, North Carolina native had met with fellow portal receiver Jacobe De Jesus while on a trip to Purdue.

They spoke about the Bears on that visit and eventually both landed at Cal. James spoke with us about that connection plus his overall thoughts on his first spring with the Bears.

Watch both full interviews below