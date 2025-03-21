WATCH: Cal spring practice clips (3.21.25)

A collection of shots from the sixth day of spring practice for the Bears on Friday at California Memorial Stadium.
The Cal Athletics Hall of Fame member and former All-American linebacker will step into a new role at his alma mater.
Wednesday's practice allowed both sides of the ball to have bright moments and big plays.
The two newcomers provide insight into their decisions to head to Berkeley this offseason.
Sights and sounds from the Cal offense during Wednesday's practice.
A collection of shots from the sixth day of spring practice for the Bears on Friday at California Memorial Stadium.
The Cal Athletics Hall of Fame member and former All-American linebacker will step into a new role at his alma mater.
Wednesday's practice allowed both sides of the ball to have bright moments and big plays.